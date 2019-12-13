Media player
Northern Ireland election results: 'Huge result for Alliance'
North Down's new MP Stephen Farry delivers a Brexit warning to the future prime minister of the UK - "Northern Ireland still stands up for remain".
Mr Farry, deputy leader of the Alliance party, defeated Alex Easton of the Democratic Unionist Party by just under 3,000 votes.
13 Dec 2019
