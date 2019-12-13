'Huge result for Alliance'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Northern Ireland election results: 'Huge result for Alliance'

North Down's new MP Stephen Farry delivers a Brexit warning to the future prime minister of the UK - "Northern Ireland still stands up for remain".

Mr Farry, deputy leader of the Alliance party, defeated Alex Easton of the Democratic Unionist Party by just under 3,000 votes.

  • 13 Dec 2019