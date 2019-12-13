'North Belfast left unrepresented in Westminster'

Video

The Democratic Unionist Party's former leader in Westminster Nigel Dodds laments the loss of his North Belfast seat to Sinn Féin, whose representatives do not take their seats in the House of Commons.

The party has always held a policy of abstentionism when it comes to the House of Commons.

It believes the interests of the Irish people can only be served by democratic institutions in Ireland, not at Westminster.

It also opposes taking an oath of allegiance to the Queen, which all MPs are required to do in order to take their seats.

Mr Dodds lost to John Finucane, whose majority was 1,943 votes.

It is the first time a nationalist has ever held the constituency.