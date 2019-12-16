Fishermen rescued after boat loses power

Media player
Five fishermen rescued by the RNLI after boat loses power
Five fishermen are rescued by the RNLI after their boat lost power off the coast of Fanad Head in County Donegal.
RNLI volunteers from Lough Swilly, Portrush and Arranmore spent about 15 hours at sea.
Footage courtesy of RNLI.
16 Dec 2019
