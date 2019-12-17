Weather warning across Ireland for Wednesday

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Weather warning with strong gusts expected for Wednesday
Weather warnings have been issued across Ireland ahead of stormy weather from the Atlantic on Wednesday.
A yellow warning for Northern Ireland comes into force at 14:00 on Wednesday until 03:00 on Thursday.
The Met Office has warned of wind gusts between 60-70mph (100-115km/h) reaching some exposed coastal and high ground areas.
