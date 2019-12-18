'The forgotten victims are finally remembered'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hyde Park bombing: 'Forgotten victims finally remembered'
John Downey was an "active participant" in the IRA's Hyde Park bombing in 1982, the High Court has ruled in a civil court case.
The attack killed four soldiers from the Household Cavalry and injured 31 people.
The court judgement was made in London following a civil action brought by L/Cpl Jeffrey Young's daughter, Sarah-Jane Young.
Mark Tipper, the brother of another victim, and solicitor Matthew Jury spoke outside the court.
-
18 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50839798/hyde-park-bombing-forgotten-victims-finally-rememberedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window