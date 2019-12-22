Hockey heroes continuing their sister's legacy

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ireland women's hockey heroes continue sister's legacy
For the Irish women's hockey team, 2020 will be a year not to be forgotten as they make their Olympic debut.
But for County Armagh team members, Bethany and Serena Barr, it will also mark the tenth anniversary of their sister's passing.
Charlene Barr, who was born with cystic fibrosis, died at the age of 20.
Before her death, Charlene began raising money to build a school in Uganda - a legacy which the twins are helping to continue.
-
22 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-50868409/ireland-women-s-hockey-heroes-continue-sister-s-legacyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window