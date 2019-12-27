Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Shame and guilt' of rural domestic violence
Women living in rural communities in Northern Ireland are at particular risk of domestic abuse, according to the charity Women's Aid.
A recent UK-wide report from the National Rural Crime Network (NRCN) said abuse in rural areas can last longer and leave victims more isolated.
Read more here.
-
27 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window