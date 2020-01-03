The legacy of Belfast's silver screen love affair

Media player
Cinema: Belfast's love affair with the silver screen
From its arrival in Belfast in 1896, cinema was a huge success.
At one stage more than 40 picture palaces were scattered across the city.
As time progressed, so too did technology and consumer habits changed.
Nowadays, only one of Belfast's original cinemas remains - The Strand.
