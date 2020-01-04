Media player
Mental health: Young people call for more education
A mental health campaign group made up of young people gathered at a rally in Belfast on Saturday.
The group called for improved mental health services in Northern Ireland.
The campaigners say they also want to see better mental health education in classrooms here.
04 Jan 2020
