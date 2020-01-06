Australia fires: NI-born firefighter describes 'a hell of a night'.
Australia fires: NI- born firefighter shows the impact of bushfires to his home in Australia

Volunteer firefighter Roger Park, originally from County Antrim, kept a video diary as the fires reached his News South Wales home.

Mr Park managed to save his home in the Australian townland of Yowrie.

  • 06 Jan 2020