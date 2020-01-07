Customers saddened by Craftworks closure

Video

Craftworld in Belfast is to close after more than 30 years in business.

The company said the "very hard decision" to close was taken due to a downturn in retail sales. It employs 10 people.

Management have attributed the downturn of the Queen Street shop to several factors including the Primark fire of August 2018.

They said online giants, bus lanes and limited parking meant it could "no longer stay in business."