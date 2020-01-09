SNP MP to report Lord Maginnis comments to police

Video

An SNP MP has told the House of Commons that she will report alleged homophobic comments made about her by Lord Maginnis to the police.

Hannah Bardell said Lord Maginnis had launched an attack on her in the press and that she considered his words "a hate crime".

Lord Maginnis was quoted by the Huffington Post as saying "queers like Ms Bardell don't particularly annoy me" after she accused the peer of verbally abusing security staff at Westminster earlier this week.