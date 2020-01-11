Media player
Wrestling depression in the ring: Meet Hayley the Tiny
Hayley the Tiny (aka Hayley Stewart) is Northern Ireland's only female professional wrestling referee.
She is 5ft 4in tall and wears size two shoes.
Hayley, 26, found refuge from anxiety and depression in the theatrical and violent world of professional wrestling.
She was welcomed into the community at a low point in her life and now considers herself part of a tightly-knit family.
If you have been affected by the issues raised in this video, help and support can be found at BBC Action Line.
Video journalist: Alan Haslam
11 Jan 2020
