A fire has broken out at a nightclub on Strand Road, Londonderry.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that four appliances have been dispatched to the area.

Police have cordoned off the road and asked motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

A number of premises have been evacuated and police have advised those in close proximity to Strand Road to keep their windows closed.

Translink confirmed that some journeys have been affected and services have been diverted because of the incident.