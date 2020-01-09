Video

The British and Irish governments have published the text of a draft deal aimed at restoring power sharing in Northern Ireland.

The Secretary of State Julian Smith and Tánaiste (Irish Deputy Prime Minister) Simon Coveney made the announcement at a press conference at Stormont on Thursday evening.

Thursday marks three years exactly since devolution collapsed in Northern Ireland.

Mr Smith, who has written to the assembly speaker asking him to convene a sitting on Friday, said the deal will transform public services and restore public confidence in devolved government.

He asked all parties to support it, saying: "Now is decision time, there is something in this deal for everyone."