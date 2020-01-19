'Ireland has more to offer rap and hip hop'

Video

Hip hop music has seen a surge in popularity right across the island of Ireland over the last number of years.

Local artists are seeing their music make waves both at home and across the globe, headlining shows and playing venues, something Jordan Adetunji admits that only a couple of years ago "wouldn't really be happening".

The Belfast artist became the first ever hip-hop act to play at the NI Music Prize in 2019.

He spoke to BBC News NI about the "developing" scene that isn't "just the typical".

Video journalist: Jordan Kenny