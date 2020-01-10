'The money is dependent on the executive's return'

Media player
Stormont talks: Julian Smith warns that financial package depends on agreed deal
NI Secretary Julian Smith has warned Northern Ireland's parties that the financial commitments in the draft deal to restore devolution depend on the deal being agreed.
Mr Smith said an executive must return for the money for health, education, infrastructure and other projects to be released.
The parties are considering the text of a draft deal aimed at returning devolution in Northern Ireland for the first time in three years.
10 Jan 2020
