'EU won't be rushed' into post-Brexit deals
Simon Coveney: 'EU won't be rushed' into post-Brexit deal

Ireland's foreign minister has told the BBC that the European Union will not be rushed into post-Brexit deals with the UK.

Simon Coveney told Andrew Marr that there is more than just trade to be discussed, and that the EU's approach will be to get the best deal possible.

  • 12 Jan 2020
