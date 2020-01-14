Media player
Health strike: Robin Swann confirms pay package for nurses and health workers
Health minister Robin Swann has said that pay parity for Northern Ireland health workers can be restored.
He told the assembly it would cost an extra £30m that would come from within existing Stormont finances.
He met unions on Tuesday morning to brief them on the decision and described it as "constructive".
14 Jan 2020
