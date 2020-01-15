'Every child has the right to play'

Video

A Londonderry youth group has called on the city's council to ensure no more play parks are built without facilities in place for disabled children.

A new play park opened in the Strathfyole area of the city in 2017.

On the day the park opened some parents realised it was not accessible to their children.

Eamon O'Donnell of Enagh Youth Forum said both the community and the council had overlooked the needs of disabled children.

Enagh Youth Forum will make its case to Derry City and Strabane District Council on Wednesday as part of council's new play plan strategy.

