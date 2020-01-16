Media player
'Trans people aren't going anywhere'
A transgender woman will receive a £9,000 settlement from Debenhams after settling a sex discrimination case.
Ava Moore had applied for a job as a temporary sales assistant with Debenhams in her hometown of Newry, County Down, in the run up to Christmas 2018.
She was turned down for the role despite performing well at interview.
The Equality Commission supported Ms Moore in the case, which Debenhams settled with no admission of liability.
