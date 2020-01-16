Media player
County Down railway line: A 'rail' piece of history
Remember when the car was "the future" and the railway tracks were ripped up?
Seventy years ago this week much of the Belfast and County Down railway network was closed.
Take a train trip back in time with us as we look at the legacy of the line.
16 Jan 2020
