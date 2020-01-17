'Dracula was Irish'

Video

The BBC's latest adaptation of Dracula became one of the highlights of the holiday season when it appeared on TV over the New Year.

The image of the bloodsucking Transylvanian aristocrat has become a cultural icon, inspiring everything from the nine Hammer horror movies to the Twilight series of young adult novels, and TV series ranging from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Count Duckula.

Bram Stoker, whose gothic novel was published in 1897, was an Irishman and Dracula fans have long sought connections to the vampire in the author's homeland.

