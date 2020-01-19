How does Stormont work?
Stormont: How does NI's devolved government work?

Last week the Northern Ireland Assembly and executive were restored after three years of political deadlock.

Since then, political parties and officials have been working to get the institutions operating as they did before devolution collapsed.

That means appointing new ministers and establishing committees, as well as electing a new speaker.

BBC News NI has a guide to who's who at Stormont, and what their roles involve.

