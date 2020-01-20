Politicians unite to oppose Brexit deal
The Northern Ireland Assembly has passed a motion withholding consent for the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

The motion put forward by the Executive Office asked MLAs to consider parts of the Brexit bill that affected Northern Ireland.

It passed without a formal division on Monday.

