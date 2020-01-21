Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It's scary what can happen if not implemented'
Dozens of high-profile figures have signed a letter calling for Stormont to declare a public health emergency around mental health.
The letter calls for spending on mental health to be doubled as a first step in addressing NI's suicide rate.
The idea for the open letter to health minister Robin Swann, published in Tuesday's Irish News and Belfast Telegraph, came from boxer Michael Conlan, who said recent deaths had really affected him.
Read more here: Suicide prevention 'top priority', health minister
-
21 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51192409/it-s-scary-what-can-happen-if-not-implementedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window