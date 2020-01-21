'It's scary what can happen if not implemented'

Video

Dozens of high-profile figures have signed a letter calling for Stormont to declare a public health emergency around mental health.

The letter calls for spending on mental health to be doubled as a first step in addressing NI's suicide rate.

The idea for the open letter to health minister Robin Swann, published in Tuesday's Irish News and Belfast Telegraph, came from boxer Michael Conlan, who said recent deaths had really affected him.

