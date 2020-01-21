Restaurant damaged in arson attack

Media player
Restaurant fire in Belfast treated as arson by police
A blaze at a restaurant in south Belfast is being treated as arson by police.
The fire broke out in the early hours of Tuesday and appeared to be brought under control by firefighters, but it later spread to a neighbouring building.
The owner of the business next door said she estimated it would cost her £40-50,000 to repair the premises.
21 Jan 2020
