Victim's mother calls for new NI stalking law

Video

Fiona Jamieson is campaigning for stalking legislation to be extended to Northern Ireland after her daughter, Ciara, was seriously assaulted by her ex-partner.

James McQuillan from Bangor Road in Newtownards, attacked Ciara Hindman Jamieson last February, six months after they moved into an apartment together in Belfast.

He was sentenced last week for making threats to kill her, assault and breaching a non-molestation order.

Fiona Jamieson says current NI legislation is not fit for purpose.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said she was "keen to meet Fiona and Ciara to personally reassure them that this area is a priority for me".