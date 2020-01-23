'Farmers are stewards of the land'

Video

Northern Ireland's farmers must adapt along with others in the UK to help reach a key target on climate change, a government advisory body has said.

Suggestions include planting a fifth of UK farmland with trees.

Livestock numbers should be reduced, as should the consumption of beef and dairy, a new report suggests.

Its recommendations also include restoring peatlands, while the 13.6m tonnes of food thrown away in the UK every year should be cut by a fifth.

Chris Stark, chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change, explained farmers are part of the solution.