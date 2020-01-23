'Farmers are stewards of the land'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NI farmers 'must adapt to hit climate change goal'
Northern Ireland's farmers must adapt along with others in the UK to help reach a key target on climate change, a government advisory body has said.
Suggestions include planting a fifth of UK farmland with trees.
Livestock numbers should be reduced, as should the consumption of beef and dairy, a new report suggests.
Its recommendations also include restoring peatlands, while the 13.6m tonnes of food thrown away in the UK every year should be cut by a fifth.
Chris Stark, chief executive of the Committee on Climate Change, explained farmers are part of the solution.
-
23 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51222295/ni-farmers-must-adapt-to-hit-climate-change-goalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window