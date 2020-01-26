Northern Ireland's swapping community
Video

Swap shop: The online NI community reducing waste and consumption

Members of an online swap-shop community in Northern Ireland are swapping baby clothes and goods to reduce their consumption and waste.

Katy Murray, from Magherafelt, set up the group two years ago.

The group lists old baby clothing and goods to give away for free.

Since it was set up, the group has grown to 300 members.

Video journalist: Leanna Byrne

