Drivers' frustration over MOT cancellations

Drivers were turned away from MOT centres on Thursday after tests were cancelled over concerns about vehicle lifts.

A Northern Ireland-wide inspection detected "signs of cracking" in 48 of the 55 lifts. The inspection results were revealed in an internal letter from the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) to its staff.

The letter adds the safety of staff and customers "is of the utmost importance" and lift repairs have already begun.

Several motorists who travelled to MOT centres on Thursday, only to be told that their test was cancelled, have questioned why they were not informed of the cancellations in advance.

The Department for Infrastructure said the DVA "sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused" and was working to resolve the lifts issue as quickly as possible.

The department added that "limited" MOT tests are still being carried out "at most MOT centres" in Northern Ireland, while the programme of lift inspections continues.

