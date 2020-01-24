'This is the chance to reward civil servants'

Video

Thousands of civil servants in Northern Ireland are taking part in another strike about pay and working conditions on Friday.

The Northern Ireland Public Service Alliance (Nipsa) said the workers have had a below-inflation pay rise for nine years.

It said members wanted the assembly to treat them with the "same urgency as health workers".

The action follows a similar strike in July 2019.

Friday's strike will affect: Jobs and Benefits Offices, Universal Credit Processing Centres, rates offices, some veterinary offices, meat inspectors, DAERA direct offices, the Public Prosecution Service and tribunals and some staff at vehicle testing centres.