Video

Blake McCaughey has a rare genetic disorder that means he will spend the foreseeable future in hospital, hooked up to pumps, for up to 20 hours a day.

The 12-year-old Belfast Giants fan, from Tandragee in County Armagh, has had numerous surgeries and setbacks.

But, as his mother Christine says, ice hockey has become "the reason he fights so hard through all these challenges".

Video journalist: Ali Gordon