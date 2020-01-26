Media player
Weather warnings in place as snow falls
Warnings are in place for ice and wintry showers across much of the island of Ireland Monday morning.
Snow has been falling in some areas and is expected to continue on high ground above 150m (approx 500ft)
The UK Met Office and Met Éireann issued the warnings as the mix of rain and snow moved in on Sunday night and the early hours of Monday.
Untreated roads across the island will be icy for the morning commute.
For a full weather update and an outlook for the next five days, visit the BBC Weather website.
26 Jan 2020
