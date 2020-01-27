'He was dedicated to a culture of life and peace'
Seamus Mallon: 'He was dedicated to a culture of life and peace'

Former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland Seamus Mallon, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83.

Past and present government ministers are among the mourners in St James' Church in Mullaghbrack, County Armagh.

Archbishop Eamon Martin said he was a "shining example of someone who gives their life in a vocation of service".

