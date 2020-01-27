'Blood victims cash a step in the right direction'

Media player
Contaminated blood victims' cash 'step in the right direction'
People affected by the contaminated blood scandal will receive £1m as part of a reallocation of money across Stormont departments.
Those who will benefit from the scheme were diagnosed with Hepatitis C or HIV after receiving NHS-supplied infected blood.
Paul Kirkpatrick, from Families and Friends of Haemophilia, has welcomed the funding allocation as a "step in the right direction".
But he said there was still "a lot more to work on" for victims in Northern Ireland to ensure they were given the same payments as their counterparts in Great Britain.
27 Jan 2020
