'We had no option but to suspend MoTs'

The chief executive of the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has said he was left with no option but to suspend all MoTs in Northern Ireland.

Paul Duffy said he had sought assurances from the contractor responsible for supplying, maintaining and servicing the lifts that they were safe to use.

He said: "We were given that assurance when the initial repairs were taking place, but that assurance then was not forthcoming from the contractor this evening on further inspections of lifts today.

"On that basis we had no option but to suspend the tests."

