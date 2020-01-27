'We had no option but to suspend MoTs'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MoTs: 'We had no option but to suspend tests'
The chief executive of the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has said he was left with no option but to suspend all MoTs in Northern Ireland.
Paul Duffy said he had sought assurances from the contractor responsible for supplying, maintaining and servicing the lifts that they were safe to use.
He said: "We were given that assurance when the initial repairs were taking place, but that assurance then was not forthcoming from the contractor this evening on further inspections of lifts today.
"On that basis we had no option but to suspend the tests."
-
27 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window