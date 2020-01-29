Video

Most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended with immediate effect.

It followed an inspection of vehicle lifts in NI's MoT centres that detected "signs of cracking" in 48 out of 55 lifts.

As of Tuesday, more than 7,000 MoT tests had been cancelled.

One Belfast car dealer, Martin Hamill, said sales were already being lost.

"They just turned round and said they wouldn't be happy to take the car until it was MoT'd, so I think they're going to go out and buy another car maybe with an MoT on it or maybe a newer car," he said.