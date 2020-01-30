Media player
Health minister open to IVF private sector option
Health Minister Robin Swann has said he will consider using the independent sector to deliver the three cycles of IVF pledged as part of the deal to restore Stormont.
Women are currently entitled to one cycle paid for by the health service.
Stormont's Health Committee has been briefed that the Regional Fertility Centre "does not have the capacity" for extra treatments.
It is the only public provider of IVF in Northern Ireland.
