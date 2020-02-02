Collaborating for inclusive art
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Art out loud: How one Kilkenny artist is letting his creativity do the talking

Declan Byrne, a Kilkenny-based artist who does not speak, has collaborated with a Belfast-based artist on his latest project.

Alastair MacLennan, a live-art practitioner, said the pair learned a lot from each other.

Mr Byrne is part of KCats, an art centre in Kilkenny.

His work has been on display in Banbridge for the past two months.

  • 02 Feb 2020