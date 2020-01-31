Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Belfast Brexit mood board
As the Brexit countdown nears its end, BBC News NI took to the streets of Belfast.
Armed with a whiteboard and four markers, BBC Newsline reporter Mark Simpson asked people what they were feeling on Brexit day.
-
31 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window