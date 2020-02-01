Media player
Mental health provision: 'The services just aren't there'
About 200 people gathered at a protest at Stormont to call for better mental health provisions in Northern Ireland.
One of the organisers, Helena Palmer from west Belfast, demanded action from politicians.
"We need to better the mental health system in Northern Ireland," she said.
"People are fed up suffering day in day out. Everyone is pulling together here today and we want our voices heard."
01 Feb 2020
