Champ staying on track despite Parkinson's disease

Patrick Crossan has been running since he was a teenager.

In 2014 he turned 50, and it was a big year on and off the track, as a shock diagnosis threatened to derail his running success.

"I had noticed training wasn't going well, but my competition was going well," he says.

"I ran the Scottish Indoors, Irish championships and the Northern Irish championships and I won them all.

"So that was going great, but it was also the year I was diagnosed with Parkinson's."

