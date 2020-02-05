'I can finally marry the love of my life'

Video

Robyn Peoples, from Belfast, and Sharni Edwards, from Brighton, are set to become the first same-sex couple to be married in Northern Ireland.

The couple are due to celebrate their nuptials on Tuesday in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

Next week is the first week that same-sex couples in Northern Ireland can legally get married.

Robyn, 26, and Sharni, 27, met five years ago at a gay bar in Belfast.

