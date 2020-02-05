'I can finally marry the love of my life'

Media player
Same-sex marriage: NI set for first gay wedding
Robyn Peoples, from Belfast, and Sharni Edwards, from Brighton, are set to become the first same-sex couple to be married in Northern Ireland.
The couple are due to celebrate their nuptials on Tuesday in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
Next week is the first week that same-sex couples in Northern Ireland can legally get married.
Robyn, 26, and Sharni, 27, met five years ago at a gay bar in Belfast.
Read more: Couple 'excited' to be first NI same-sex marriage
05 Feb 2020
