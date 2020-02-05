Murphy sorry for 'adding to Quinn family's grief'

Video

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy has apologised to the family of Paul Quinn for remarks he made after his murder in 2007.

The 21-year-old from County Armagh was beaten to death in a barn near Oram, County Monaghan.

Speaking a month after his murder in a BBC Spotlight interview, Mr Murphy said Mr Quinn had links to criminality.

Mr Quinn's mother Breege had called on the finance minister to publicly apologise for the comments and to be "stepped down" from his Stormont post.

In an interview with RTÉ News, Mr Murphy apologised to the family for adding to their grief and said the comments were "a matter of regret".