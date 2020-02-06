Storm Ciara on its way to Northern Ireland
Storm Ciara: Met Office warning from midday on Saturday

A Met Office yellow warning about Storm Ciara has been brought forward to midday on Saturday.

Previously it was thought the storm would hit Northern Ireland at about 18:00 GMT.

It is set to bring strong and possibly damaging winds, with widespread travel disruption expected, while coastal areas may be affected by large waves and potential flooding.

The warning is in place until midnight on Sunday.

