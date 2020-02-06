Video

Sinn Féin's Philip McGuigan has been battling a gambling addiction that has cost him more than £100,000.

He told BBC Northern Ireland's The View: "I am a recovering compulsive gambler."

Speaking for the first time about his addiction, the North Antrim MLA said he wanted Northern Ireland's gambling laws to be changed to protect others from falling into the same trap.

A consultation on changing the legislation is due to end this month.

