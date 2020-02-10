Media player
'It is crucial that we have changes to the laws'
An Irish News journalist has revealed that she was harassed by her former partner for four years.
Allison Morris called for stalking legislation to be extended to Northern Ireland.
It comes days after Fernando Murphy, of Balholm Drive, in Belfast, was jailed for 10 offences, including harassment and breaching a restraining order.
Justice Minister Naomi Long said she was "acutely aware of the distress that stalking behaviour can cause".
She added that bringing forward legislation that offers the best protection for victims was a priority.
Read more here: Journalist Allison Morris harassed by ex-partner
10 Feb 2020
