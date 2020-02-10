'Tell us where Charlotte's body is'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Charlotte Murray: Family appeals to killer over the location of victim's body

The sister of murder victim Charlotte Murray has appealed to the man who killed her to reveal where her body is buried.

Johnny Miller was found guilty of murdering 34-year-old Charlotte Murray from Omagh in 2012. Her body has never been found.

Her twin sister, Denise, appealed to Miller outside the court, saying: "Let us know what you've done with Charlotte."

Full story here.

  • 10 Feb 2020