'I was only a child when they took my innocence away'
A County Down couple have been jailed for a range of child sexual offences.
Gary Talbot was sentenced to 15 years for crimes including two rapes, gross indecency and indecent assault.
His wife, Heather was given a nine-year sentence including aiding and abetting rape.
Afterwards, a senior police officer read out a statement from their victim, who is now an adult.
10 Feb 2020
