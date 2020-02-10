'I was only a child when they took my innocence away'
A County Down couple have been jailed for a range of child sexual offences.

Gary Talbot was sentenced to 15 years for crimes including two rapes, gross indecency and indecent assault.

His wife, Heather was given a nine-year sentence including aiding and abetting rape.

Afterwards, a senior police officer read out a statement from their victim, who is now an adult.

